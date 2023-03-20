These Broncos players earned big performance-based bonuses in 2022

The NFL has a program that compensates low-paid players who logged playing time in the previous season.

The performance-based pay comes directly from the NFL and does not impact each team’s salary cap. Here’s a general explanation, courtesy of the league’s press release:

Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

For the Denver Broncos, six players earned significant performance-based bonuses from their playing time last season. Here are Denver’s players with the biggest performance-based pay in 2022, courtesy of KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis:

1. OT Cameron Fleming $544,459

2. CB Damarri Mathis $437,666

3. LB Alex Singleton, $424,516

6. OLB Jonathon Cooper $427,385

7. OL Quinn Meinerz $392,644

8. TE Eric Saubert $376,236

Fleming, Mathis, Singleton and Meinerz ended up starting most of the season, so it’s no surprise that their salaries did not match up with their playing time. The NFL is helping compensate for that with these performance-based bonuses.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos had formal interview with CB Alex Austin at NFL combine Check out these highlights of new Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos had formal interview with TE Payne Durham at NFL combine 10 ex-Broncos have signed with other teams during free agency Broncos won't be signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire