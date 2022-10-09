Broncos player sticking together, not pointing fingers

After four impressive performances from the defense and four dismal performances from the offense, it would be easy for Denver Broncos players to begin turning on each other with a 2-3 record.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett insisted on Thursday evening that hasn’t happened.

“The guys are staying together,” Hackett said after a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson played especially poorly on Thursday with two interceptions. The defense, meanwhile, had another standout game. Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb indicated after the loss that defenders are not pointing fingers at the offense.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been on 2-3 teams a couple times in my tenure of the NFL, and this is the best I’ve seen guys rally around each other — best I’ve seen guys stay together,” Chubb said. “Like, nobody is pointing the finger, nobody is doubting each other. We know it’s going to pop.

“When it does pop, it’s going to be a real awakening for everybody. So it’s just a matter of making sure we execute throughout the week as much as we need to and let it show on Sundays — and Thursdays and Mondays.”

If the players truly are sticking together, the team can overcome these early-season struggles, and Hackett believes they will.

“I think all teams are tested through adversity throughout a season,” the coach said. “For us, it’s early in the season right now and those guys in that room are really tight. That locker room is really tight. They know they got to play together. I know Russell feels bad about that game, but it’s not just on him. It’s on all of us.

“It’s on the entire team, and for us to learn from this and grow, grow from all five games that we’ve had. We’ve got a little time off. Everybody can take a breath. It’s been a unique schedule, and we can reconvene and get back and get ready to go win another football game.”

Up next for the Broncos is a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 6 on Oct. 17.

