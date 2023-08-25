If Broncos play any starters vs. Rams, it won’t be for very long

Sean McVay has taken a different approach than normal this preseason, giving several projected starters some playing time in the first two games. McVay didn’t reveal his plan for the preseason finale against the Broncos on Saturday, but Sean Payton hinted at how Denver will handle its starters.

Payton told reporters that he may play some starters, but if he does, it’ll only be for a series, so don’t expect to see much of Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton or Patrick Surtain II, if at all.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We certainly won’t play them — if we do — more than a series. There’ll be a number of guys that don’t play, but we do get this additional work, which is helpful, particularly with some of those guys that may not play because we just hold them back.”

We definitely won’t see Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Aaron Donald for the Rams, and it remains to be seen if McVay will even trot out guys like Steve Avila, Michael Hoecht or John Johnson, knowing all three are projected to start this season.

Like the Broncos, the Rams still have several positions to sort out so players competing for those spots will likely get some playing time. But otherwise, expect both the Rams and Broncos to take a more cautious approach to the preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire