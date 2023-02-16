Broncos will play Saints, Sean Payton’s former team, in 2024

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will face his former team in 2024.

The New Orleans Saints are among Denver’s road opponents for the 2024 season as one of four teams the Broncos will face from the NFC South as part of the NFL’s rotating schedule.

Payton coached the Saints from 2013-2021, winning seven division titles and one Super Bowl during his time in New Orleans.

Before that showdown with the Saints in 2024, Denver will face Payton’s two predecessors this fall. The Broncos’ list of 2023 opponents includes the New York Jets at home and the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Nathaniel Hackett now serves as New York’s offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio is set to join Miami as its new defensive coordinator.

Fangio went 19-30 in three seasons with Denver before being fired after the 2021 season. Hackett then went 4-11 in 2022 and was fired with two games remaining in his first season on the job.

The Broncos now turn to Payton, who went 152-89 with the Saints.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire