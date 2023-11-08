Broncos will play against Von Miller for first time

Von Miller spent 10 1/2 seasons in Denver. He has played for the Rams and the Bills since being traded midway through the 2021 season, but the edge rusher has never played against the Broncos.

That will change Monday night when the Broncos play in Buffalo.

To the Broncos, it still will look weird to see Miller in anything but a Broncos uniform.

“Von was a great teammate, a great leader, a great mentor," cornerback Pat Surtain, who played half his rookie season with Miller, said, via Mike Klis of 9News. "I’m looking forward to seeing him again on the field. Obviously, it’s going to be different not seeing him in orange and blue, but it’s going to be great seeing him overall.”

Miller's second comeback for ACL surgery remains a work in progress as has no sacks in five games while playing only 104 snaps.

Miller had 110 of his 123.5 sacks with the Broncos, and that doesn’t include the five combined sacks in the 2015 AFC Championship Game and in Super Bowl 50. He earned the Super Bowl 50 MVP award.

“The name Von Miller speaks for itself,’’ offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, another member of the 2021 draft class, said. “He’s a phenomenal player. I think it’s going to be cool to be sharing the field against him. He’s probably excited, or whatever, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go against the entire Bills defense, and they’ve got a great defense over there.”