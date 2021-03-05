Broncos placing franchise tag on Justin Simmons

The Broncos are placing the franchise tag on Justin Simmons for the second straight year. The franchise tag is worth $13.729 million, marking a 20% increase from what he earned on a tag last season ($11.441 million). Simmons is considered one of the best safeties in the NFL, pulling down 16 interceptions in 5 seasons

Recommended Stories

  • Courtland Sutton running routes as he recovers from torn ACL

    Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is making progress in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL. Denver General Manager George Paton told the team’s website that Sutton is now running routes, about five months after he tore his ACL. “I just saw him running routes on the field, so that was fun,” Paton said. “That [more]

  • Broncos using franchise tag on Justin Simmons again

    Broncos safety Justin Simmons said this week that he was heading toward free agency with the belief that the Broncos want him back in 2021 and the team is moving to make sure he sticks around. According to multiple reports, the Broncos are using the franchise tag on Simmons on Friday. It is the second [more]

  • Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Preview ‘Marfa Tapes’ Album With ‘In His Arms’

    First song released from the project is a sparse ballad with Lambert on lead vocals

  • Mississippi governor likens Biden’s ‘neanderthal’ remark to Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorable’ comments

    President has criticised governor’s decision to throw out coronavirus restrictions in state

  • Cross an impact free agent off the list, as Broncos plan to franchise tag S Justin Simmons again

    Justin Simmons isn't going anywhere this offseason.

  • Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

    The quarterback carousel has begun to spin around the NFL for the second straight offseason, with even the slight potential of further movement creating a flurry of speculation about who will man these vital positions for certain teams once the cuts, signings and trades are settled. The Minnesota Vikings don't plan to put Kirk Cousins on the ride, according to general manager Rick Spielman in comments made Wednesday.

  • Tom Izzo On His Team's 69-50 Blowout Loss At U-M – ‘It Was A Strange Game’

    Michigan was up 28 in the second half in a 69-50 win over MSU that disappointed head coach Tom Izzo.

  • Five possible destinations for Blake Griffin after Pistons buyout

    If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.

  • Undefeated UFC star Israel Adesanya nears champ-champ status, and he's just getting started

    As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: After J.J. Watt signing, is Arizona the new free-agent hotspot destination?

    Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.

  • Israel Adesanya among 9 fighters with most to gain — or lose — at UFC 259

    Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.