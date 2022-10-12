Broncos placed 3 more players on IR this week

The Denver Broncos added three more players to their injured reserve list earlier this week.

The Broncos officially placed left tackle Garett Bolles (broken leg), cornerback Ronald Darby (torn ACL) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist/hand) on IR on Monday.

After losing those three players, Denver now has 11 players on IR.

Bolles and Darby will miss the rest of the 2022 season. Bobenmoyer will be eligible to return after sitting out four games.

Bolles is expected to be replaced at left tackle by Calvin Anderson. Darby will likely be replaced at cornerback by Damarri Mathis.

The Broncos filled one of the open roster spots created by those injuries by promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Denver still has three open spots remaining on the 53-man roster after waiving outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo on Tuesday. The Broncos have three players eligible to return from IR this week who might take those three spots.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire