Broncos place WR Jalen Virgil on injured reserve, potentially ending his season

The Denver Broncos have placed wide receiver Jalen Virgil on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Denver filled Virgil’s former spot on the roster by signing former XFL receiver Josh Hammond.

Virgil tore his meniscus on a 50-yard catch and run against the San Francisco 49ers in preseason. He is now set to miss the entire 2023 season, unless the Broncos utilize a risky workaround.

Players who go IR before the 53-man roster is set are eligible to return during the season (players who go on after the initial 53 is set can return after four weeks). There is a potential workaround, though.

The Broncos could reach an injury settlement with Virgil and waive him. If he cleared waivers, Denver could later re-sign him as a free agent after he has recovered. The risk would be another team potentially claiming Virgil off waivers.

Denver reached an injury settle with wide receiver Brandon Johnson last year after he went on IR and the receiver cleared waivers. The Broncos later re-signed Johnson during the season when he was healthy again. It remains to be seen if that’s the plan with Virgil.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Johnson, safety Justin Simmons, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie returned to practice on Tuesday.

