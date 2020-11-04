The Denver Broncos have placed tight end Jake Butt on injured reserve due to an ongoing hamstring injury.

Butt was injured prior to Denver’s Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and has been inactive for the last two games. In five games played for the Broncos this season, Butt has caught two passes for five yards. He started his first game of the year in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

He will miss the next three weeks for the Broncos before being eligible to return for the team’s Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29.

The Broncos are banged up at the position in general as Andrew Beck was placed on injured reserve last week and Nick Vannett is battling a foot injury. Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam remain on the active roster along with Vannett.

Broncos place tight end Jake Butt on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk