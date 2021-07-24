Broncos place three on physically unable to perform list

The Broncos announced Saturday that they’ve placed three players on the physically unable to perform list.

Cornerback Essang Bassey, cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. and linebacker Baron Browning are all going to the PUP list, though they’ll be able to practice whenever they’re ready in the preseason.

Bassey and Dawson both suffered ACL tears late in the 2020 season and are still in the recovery process. Browning suffered a lower-leg injury during Denver’s offseason program and did not participate in OTAs or minicamp.

Denver, however, did not place receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on the PUP list after all three missed most of 2020 with their injuries. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb won’t start camp on the PUP list either after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

