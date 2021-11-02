Broncos place Noah Fant on COVID-19 list

The Broncos may be without Noah Fant for this weekend’s matchup against the Cowboys.

Denver has placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the transaction wire.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Fant tested positive for the virus. If Fant is vaccinated, then he’s eligible to return to the team with two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

In his third season, Fant is second on the team with 37 receptions and third with 320 yards. He also has three touchdowns.

The Broncos also have Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert at tight end on the 53-man roster and Shaun Beyer on the practice squad.

