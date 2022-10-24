Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve

The Broncos put another running back on injured reserve Monday.

The team announced that Mike Boone will miss at least the last four games after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Javonte Williams was already on the list after tearing his ACL earlier this season.

With Boone and Williams out, the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack to their practice squad. He’ll join Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray as backfield options against the Jaguars in Week Eight and in the weeks to follow.

Boone had 15 carries for 82 yards and six catches for 61 yards in his seven appearances this season.

In addition to the running back moves, the Broncos also announced that they have signed long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster from the practice squad.

