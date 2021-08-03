Broncos place KJ Hamler in COVID-19 protocols, sign Saivion Smith

The Broncos placed receiver KJ Hamler in COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

It’s unclear the reason for Hamler’s placement on the COVID-19 list, but Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Hamler “could be back here tomorrow.”

Hamler told reporters last week he had received both shots but was not 14 days removed from the second to be considered fully vaccinated.

Also on Tuesday, the Broncos signed cornerback Saivion Smith, per Klis.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Alabama in 2019, was claimed by Seattle after being waived by Dallas in May. But the Seahawks cut Smith last week.

He played six games with the Cowboys last season.

