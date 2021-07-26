The Broncos placed two draft picks on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The NFL’s transactions report shows safety Jamar Johnson and cornerback Kary Vincent went on the list Monday. That brings the number of NFL players on the COVID-19 reserve list to 14.

Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and Rams receiver Tutu Atwell also went on the COVID-19 list Monday.

The Broncos drafted Johnson in the fifth round. He made four interceptions, four pass breakups and 43 tackles in eight starts for Indiana in 2020, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors for league coaches. He started once in 2019 as a sophomore, posting 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

The Broncos drafted Vincent in the seventh round. He opted out of the 2020 season, but in 2019 with LSU, Vincent made 36 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Broncos place Kary Vincent, Jamar Johnson on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk