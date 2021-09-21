Broncos place Josey Jewell on injured reserve

The Broncos announced Tuesday they have placed inside linebacker Josey Jewell on injured reserve. Jewell has a significant pectoral injury.

He played 21 snaps on defense and four on special teams before departing Sunday.

Jewell was on the field for every defensive snap in the team’s season-opening victory over the Giants.

He started all 16 games for the Broncos last year, recording 113 total tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. Jewell has appeared in 49 games with 30 starts since the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

