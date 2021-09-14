It was already known receiver Jerry Jeudy would be out for at least a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. But he’s not the only player the Broncos added to injured reserve on Tuesday.

Cornerback Ronald Darby is also going on the list with a hamstring injury. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Darby suffered the injury on the last series of Denver’s victory over the Giants.

Both Jeudy and Darby will be out for a minimum of three weeks.

To fill the two roster spots, the Broncos have signed cornerback Nate Hairston and receiver Kendall Hinton to the active roster off of their practice squad. Hinton, of course, played quarterback for Denver last year against New Orleans when all of the Broncos quarterbacks were placed on the COVID-19 list.

With two practice squad slots open, Denver signed running back Rojesterman Farris and receiver Rico Gafford to fill them.

Broncos place Jerry Jeudy, Ronald Darby on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk