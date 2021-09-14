Broncos place CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve

Jon Heath
·1 min read
The Denver Broncos will place cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring during Sunday’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Darby signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos earlier this year. He made his debut on Sunday, totaling six tackles and one pass breakup.

Darby will be eligible to return from IR in Week 5 in time for a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his injury might keep him sidelined beyond the mandatory three-week window.

While Darby is out, Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain are expected to serve as the team’s outside cornerbacks with Bryce Callahan continuing to play in the slot. The team will have more depth at the position when Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) returns from IR, perhaps as early as Week 4.

To fill Darby’s spot on the 53-man roster, Denver will promote cornerback Nate Hairston from the practice squad, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Losing Darby is obviously tough news for the Broncos’ defense, but the team is deep at cornerback and Fuller, Callahan and Surtain should be more than capable of stepping up while Darby is sidelined.

