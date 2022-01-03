Broncos place Brandon McManus, Sam Martin on COVID-19 reserve list

The Broncos placed kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, the team announced.

The Broncos were without 13 players Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.

McManus has missed only one game since 2015, which was due to COVID-19 protocols. Martin has not missed a game since joining the Broncos in 2020 and has missed only six in his nine-year career.

The Broncos also announced they promoted two practice squad players to the active roster. Defensive end Jonathan Harris and receiver Seth Williams earned promotions after their play Sunday as COVID-19 replacements.

Harris totaled eight tackles and a quarterback hit, and Williams had one catch for 34 yards, which was the first reception of his career.

In other transactions, the team released defensive linemen Carlo Kemp and Deyon Sizer from the practice squad.

