The Broncos won’t have outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for some time after he underwent ankle surgery Wednesday. The best-case scenario is 6-8 weeks.

The Broncos, therefore, placed Chubb on the injured reserve list.

Because of the bone spur in his left ankle, Chubb was inactive in Week 1 and played only 19 snaps Sunday. The Broncos now await his return to health after surgery.

Denver signed running back Damarea Crockett and inside linebacker Micah Kiser to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to its practice squad.

Crockett is a first-year player from the University of Missouri. He appeared in his first two career games, totaling 28 special-teams snaps, in 2021 as a standard elevation from Denver’s practice squad.

Crockett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with Houston in 2019. He joined the Broncos’ practice squad last Oct. 22 after stints on the practice squads of the Raiders and Packers.

Kiser is a fourth-year player from the University of Virginia who started the first nine games of the 2020 season for the Rams. He totaled a team-leading 77 tackles before a season-ending injury.

Kiser, selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Rams, has played 26 career games with nine starts and has totaled three passes defensed, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

Taumoepenu is a fourth-year player from the University of Utah who was with the Broncos in training camp. The 49ers made him a sixth-round selection in 2017, and Taumoepenu played six games with the 49ers from 2017-18 before appearing in one game with Atlanta in 2020.

Broncos place Bradley Chubb on IR, sign Damarea Crockett, Micah Kiser originally appeared on Pro Football Talk