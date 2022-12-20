Broncos place 2 players on IR, add 2 players to 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos made several injury-related roster moves early this week ahead of a Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

First, the Broncos placed linebacker Dakota Allen on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. To fill Allen’s former spot on the 53-man roster, Denver promoted offensive tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

After that, the Broncos placed cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) on injured reserve on Tuesday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Phillips is one of 11 Denver players who have missed time due to hamstring injuries this season.

To fill the spot created by Phillips’ move to IR, the Broncos promoted quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad to the active roster, Brandon Krisztal of KOA Radio first reported on Tuesday.

Guarantano served as Denver’s backup quarterback behind Brett Rypien in Week 15. With Russell Wilson set to return this week, Guarantano will get bumped down to QB3 duties, but a promotion to the 53-man roster is a nice consolation.

At the time of this writing, the Broncos currently have two open spots on the practice squad after promoting DiLauro and Guarantano.

