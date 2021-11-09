Broncos place 2 more players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos seem to be having a mini battle with COVID-19.

Last week, the team was without tight end Noah Fant, backup quarterback Drew Lock and backup guard Netane Muti, who all missed Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Muti has since been cleared from COVID protocol, but the Broncos added two more players to the reserve list on Tuesday. Denver placed inside linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Strnad had been promoting to a starting job after the team lost their top two inside linebackers, but he was benched two weeks ago. Ojemudia is still on injured reserve while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Strnad and Ojemudia will not count against the active roster (Ojemudia already didn’t), joining Lock and Muti on the reserve list.

Last year, the Broncos had 23 known players, coaches and staff members spend time away from the team because of COVID-19.

