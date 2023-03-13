Broncos place 1-year ERFA tender on punter Corliss Waitman

The Denver Broncos’ first move of NFL free agency flew under the radar, so much so that we didn’t notice it until almost three hours later.

The Broncos exercised the one-year exclusive rights free agent tender of punter Corliss Waitman, according to Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports Nashville.

The ERFA deal will pay Waitman $940,000, the NFL’s minimum salary for a player with two years of experience. As an ERFA, Waitman will not be eligible to negotiate with other teams.

Waitman (6-2, 210 pounds) was born in Belgium and later moved to the United States as a teenager. He played college football at South Alabama and then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Waitman bounced between the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots from 2020-2021 before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos late in the 2021 season. He went to camp with Denver last summer and beat out Sam Martin for the starting punter job.

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt with the Broncos in 2022.

