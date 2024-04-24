Broncos have picked 12th overall three times since 1971

The Denver Broncos will pick 12th overall in Thursday’s NFL draft, where they hope to select a game-changing player that will help this franchise back into relevance.

Denver has drafted in the 12th overall slot three times since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Each of those three players went on to have a significant career with the Broncos.

1971: OT Marv Montgomery

Montgomery was an offensive lineman at USC before being selected by Denver at 12th overall in the 1971 NFL draft. Montgomery spent five years and three games in 1976 with the Broncos before moving onto the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons prior to the finishing of his career in 1978.

2008: OT Ryan Clady

Clady made the transition from college to the NFL the way not many other players do — by staying with a team with the same nickname and similar colors. Clady was an offensive tackle from the Boise State Broncos, and he made a key block on the famous Statue of Liberty play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Clady went on to have a great career with the NFL’s Broncos — he was a four-time Pro Bowler (2009, 2011, 2012, 2014) and a two-time first-team All-Pro (2009, 2012). Clady finished his career in 2016 with the New York Jets.

2009: RB Knowshon Moreno

One of the most recent Georgia running backs that was selected by the Broncos was Knowshon Moreno, who was also picked 12th overall. Moreno was a five-year starter with the Broncos, only recording one 1,000-yard season (2013). Moreno finished his Denver stint with 4,869 yards and 35 total touchdowns in five years.

It will be interesting to see who Denver picks with the 12th selection in 2024 (if they don’t make a trade).

