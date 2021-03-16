Broncos pick up Von Miller’s contract option for 2021

The Denver Broncos have picked up up Von Miller's $7 million contract option for 2021. This prevents Miller from hitting free agency and will earn him a base salary of $17.5 million. Miller missed the entire 2020 season but has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine years played

