Broncos pick up option on Von Miller’s contract

The Broncos did what General Manager John Elway said they would do: They have exercised contract options on several players’ contracts.

The team picked up the contract options for linebacker Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

As expected, the Broncos did not exercise guard Ron Leary‘s option.

The moves guarantee Miller $6 million of his salary, Davis $500,000 and McManus $1 million.

Miller, who turns 31 later this month, will seek a bounce-back season. He made only eight sacks in 15 games, his second-fewest sacks in a season in his nine seasons.

He has 106 career sacks.

