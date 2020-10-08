Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday night

For the second consecutive week, the NFL will have two Monday Night Football games, delaying the Patriots by a day because of COVID-19.

The Broncos-Patriots game currently on the schedule for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in New England will actually be played on Monday night, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

There has been no word on the TV schedule, but it’s likely that the game would be an earlier kickoff on CBS and that ESPN’s regularly scheduled Chargers-Saints game would kick off later.

The NFL schedule, like all of American life, has been significantly impacted by COVID-19. So far games have only been delayed, not canceled, and the league is hoping to keep it that way — and hoping there won’t be any more positive tests on the Patriots, which could cause the game to be delayed by a lot more than a day.

