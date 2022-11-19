Broncos’ Pat Surtain is the NFL’s highest-graded CB this season

In some good news for the Denver Broncos, cornerback Patrick Surtain II is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback in the NFL this season. That’s right, the highest in the league.

To the Broncos’ defense’s credit, the defensive unit has been among the league’s best, and Surtain has played a big role in that. They currently rank second in the NFL in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game. Due to Surtain’s leadership and play on the field, ESPN has Surtain II as third in their NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award rankings.

Surtain’s stats aren’t sexy: 33 tackles, six passes defended, and zero interceptions. But PFF has a way of showcasing why the traditional stats, sometimes, don’t matter. Such as these stats:

Not having the ball thrown your way is one thing, but when thrown your way, allowing negative net yardage is another story. While the Broncos season isn’t going as planned, kudos to Surtain and the Broncos’ defense for fielding top performances this year thus far.

