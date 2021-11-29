Broncos’ Pat Surtain II goes 70 yards for pick-six

Test Pat Surtain II in the Denver Broncos’ secondary at your own risk.

Justin Herbert had already thrown a pass that the Broncos’ first-round pick had picked earlier in the game.

The Chargers’ second-year quarterback wasn’t convinced and he went back at Surtain, the ninth pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Herbert paid the price … big time.

Surtain made his second interception of the game and took it 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Denver’s 28-13 victory over the Chargers in an AFC West battle.

Those were the second and third picks of Surtain’s career.