Broncos paste Jets 26-0 to improve to 3-0

The Broncos won a pair of road games to open the 2020 season and they kept things rolling in their home opener on Sunday.

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both ran for touchdowns in the first half and the defense held the Jets in check for the entirety of a 26-0 win. It’s the first time that the Broncos have started a season with three straight wins since 2016 and they’ll try to get to 4-0 against the Ravens at home next weekend.

Teddy Bridgewater didn’t throw a touchdown, but he continued the efficient and effective play of the first two weeks by going 19-of-25 for 235 yards against one of his former teams. He’s completing 77 percent of his passes for the season and the Broncos have to be thrilled with the way things have worked out since choosing Bridgewater as their starter over Drew Lock.

Zach Wilson‘s first steps with the Jets haven’t been as laudable. He cut his interceptions down to two after throwing four against the Patriots last week, but the rookie was just 19-of-35 for 160 yards while being sacked five times. The Jets never got anything going on the ground either and it’s going to be hard to find winnable games on the 0-3 team’s schedule until they find a way to position Wilson for more success than they’ve done in his first three NFL games.

Alexander Johnson had two of the sacks for Denver and Von Miller picked up his fourth of the young season, so the Broncos didn’t miss Bradley Chubb this weekend. They did lose wide receiver KJ Hamler and both starting guards — Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner — to injuries, so they’ll be hoping for good news on the injury front as the degree of difficulty of their schedule ramps up in the coming weeks.

