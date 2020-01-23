Broncos part ways with director of football administration Mike Sullivan

The Broncos will enter the 2020 offseason with a new contract negotiator.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that Broncos director of football administration Mike Sullivan will not return to the team after eight years. His contract is expiring and won’t be renewed.

Sullivan worked as an agent before joining the Broncos in February 2012. His major contracts included the Peyton Manning deal and, after Super Bowl 50, the Von Miller contract.

The Broncos have plenty of salary-cap space and some big decision to make regarding veteran players, including but not limited to whether the team will keep cornerback Chris Harris Jr.. It will thus be an important position for G.M. John Elway to fill.