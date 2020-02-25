Broncos part ways with analytics director Mitch Tanney

The Denver Broncos have “mutually” parted ways with director of football analytics Mitch Tanney, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Tanney was hired by the Broncos in March 2015 and spent the last five seasons overseeing the analytics department for the franchise. The team is expected to fill the vacancy from within. The report also states that Tanney has interest from several NFL teams and a major college football program as well.

Tanney, the older brother of New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney, joined the Broncos after spending two seasons working for the Chicago Bears in the same capacity. He had previously worked for STATS LLC before moving into a football front office in 2013.