Broncos, Packers eyeing Chargers’ Kevin Koger for offensive coordinator position

Next season, Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger could have a different position on another team.

The Packers already interviewed Koger for their offensive coordinator position, and the Broncos requested to meet with him for the same role.

Green Bay has a vacancy to fill after its former OC Nathaniel Hackett took the job as Denver’s head coach. Meanwhile, Hackett is looking to solidify his staff.

Before joining Los Angeles, Koger spent two seasons with Green Bay as its quality control coach, with an emphasis on the tight ends.

Under Koger, Packers TE Robert Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020, tying a franchise single-season high for the position with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Before joining Green Bay in 2019, Koger served as a graduate assistant for the University of Michigan and Tennessee. He was also a wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Eastern Kentucky.

Koger is a former tight end who played for the Wolverines. He was a Big-Ten honorable mention in 2011.