Broncos owner Greg Penner voted in favor of ‘Thursday Night Football’ flexing

The NFL will experiment with a notable schedule change this season.

NFL owners voted in favor this week of a new rule that will add Thursday Night Football games to the flexible schedule. There are several stipulations — only games in Weeks 13-17 are eligible and the league will give teams a 28-day notice before making a change to the TNF schedule.

Additionally, the league won’t flex more than two TNF games per season. Each team is only eligible to be flexed into TNF once per season and no team will play more than two TNF games per year.

The new rule will have a trial run in 2023. If it goes well, owners could vote to make it permanent in 2024. The trial rule passed 24-8 at the owners’ meetings in Minnesota on Monday — the Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Bengals and Steelers voted against the change.

Broncos co-owner/CEO Greg Penner was among the 24 owners who voted in favor of flexible TNF scheduling. Penner previously abstained from voting when league owners held a vote earlier this offseason. It’s unclear what happened to turn Penner from a non-vote to a yes vote.

Thursday Night Football games are available exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. Denver lost to the Colts 12-9 on TNF last season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire