Broncos owner Greg Penner gave Jerry Rosburg a game ball after Sunday’s win

Denver Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg directed the spotlight to other coaches and players after he led the team to a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

After the win, Rosburg gave out game balls to running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive coordinator Justin Outten, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and assistant Bill Kollar, who is expected to retire this offseason after 43 years in the NFL.

Rosburg deserves credit as well, and Broncos co-owner/CEO Greg Penner presented the interim coach with a game ball of his own.

“It means everything,” Rosburg said. “Coaching is really a noble profession, I think, because you’re working with young men and you’re trying to guide them. You’re working on a game that’s difficult to play. It’s all competitive and physically and tasking.

“You have to go through rough spots to get there and we did. So yes, I’m just so grateful. I’ve said this many times, but it’s really not about me. I was happy to be a part of this group, and I really respect those men in that room.”

With the season now over, Denver’s front office has started a search for a full-time head coach. Rosburg probably isn’t a top candidate for the head coach opening, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of remaining with the team in some capacity.

“We’ll see,” Rosburg said when asked if he’ll return in 2023. “I’m showing up for work tomorrow and we will see what happens.”

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire