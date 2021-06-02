Broncos OTAs observations: Teddy Bridgewater building chemistry; right tackle is a four-man battle; Aaron Rodgers trade incoming?

Jun. 1—Broncos coach Vic Fangio isn't holding anything back for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite Tuesday only being Bridgewater's fourth day practicing with the team, Fangio said they've given him "a pretty good bit" of the playbook. And as a six-year NFL veteran, it's nothing he can't handle.

"I saw an improvement in him today and thought he did better than he did last week," Fangio said. "We're trying to give him as much as we can. Play reps are down in the OTAs more than normal. We're giving them as much as we can so when we come back to training camp, it's not the first time they've heard something."