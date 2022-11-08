Broncos’ order of picks for 2023 NFL draft

After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft.

Round 1: via 49ers through Dolphins (Bradley Chubb trade)

Round 3: own pick

Round 3: via Colts (2022 draft trade)

Round 4: own pick

Round 5: own pick

Round 6: via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

Denver’s original first- and second-round picks were traded to the Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson in March.

The Broncos’ original sixth-round pick was traded to the Lions in 2021 as part of the trade that sent wide receiver Trinity Benson to Detroit.

Denver made multiple trades involving seventh-round picks over the last two years. It’s unclear if the team’s original seventh-rounder went to the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Jonas Griffith or to the Steelers as part of the Reed trade. The Broncos had an extra seventh-round pick from the Vikings from a trade for linebacker Stephen Weatherly in 2021. Denver’s original pick and that Minnesota pick have both been traded away.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

