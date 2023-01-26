Broncos OQC Zack Grossi to coach TEs at the Senior Bowl

Denver Broncos offensive quality control coach Zack Grossi will coach the National team’s tight ends at the Senior Bowl next month, the college football all-star game announced on Sunday.

Grossi was hired by the Broncos last year after previously spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and three different college programs.

Grossi will serve on the coaching staff of Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the National team’s head coach for the Senior Bowl. The American team will be coached by Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Grossi will be coaching tight ends Josh Whyle (Cincinnati), Davis Allen (Clemson) and Payne Durham (Purdude).

Denver’s coaching staff is subject to undergo big changes once the team’s next head coach is hired, but the Senior Bowl will give Grossi a chance to get a close look at three tight ends entering this year’s NFL draft. Whether he remains on staff with the Broncos remains to be seen.

