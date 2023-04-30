Broncos open to re-signing safety Kareem Jackson

Even after selecting two defensive backs in the NFL draft over the weekend, the Denver Broncos are still open to a potential reunion with veteran safety Kareem Jackson.

“We’re open with Kareem,” Broncos general manager George Paton said after the draft on Saturday evening. “The talks are ongoing. We’re speaking with Kareem and his agent, so we’re open.”

Jackson, 35, has spent the last four years in Denver as a starter across from Justin Simmons. If he re-signs with the Broncos, it would likely be a one-year deal to provide depth and leadership in the team’s secondary.

Right now, Caden Sterns appears poised to start at safety across from Simmons in 2023. Denver also picked Boise State safety JL Skinner in the sixth round of the draft over the weekend, but the team could still use more depth at the position.

Jackson is one of three notable in-house free agents who remain unsigned, joining running back Latavius Murray and backup swing tackle Cam Fleming. All three could be potential candidates to return.

More Broncos Buzz!

Check out these highlights of new Broncos WR Marvin Mims Broncos undrafted free agent tracker: View the team's UDFA signings After NFL draft, Broncos should consider these 12 free agents Broncos' order of picks for 2024 NFL draft Broncos WR Jalen Virgil, LB Alex Singleton tweet encouragement to UDFAs

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire