By firing coach Nathaniel Hackett today, the Broncos get a two-week head start on their coach for a new head coach. The universe of potential candidates is less broad than it would have been a year ago, however.

In 2021, as a one-time experiment, the league allowed teams to begin interviewing assistants from other teams, if the team had fired its head coach, of if he had been given notice he won’t return.

This year, clubs are prohibited from conducting a head coach interview with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs until: (a) the third day after the conclusion of the candidate’s Week 18 game, if the candidate’s current employer club is not participating in the playoffs or has a wild-card bye; or (b) the Tuesday (for Saturday and Sunday games) or Wednesday (for Monday games) that follows wild-card games for candidates whose clubs participated in those games.

The Broncos can interview coaches currently employed by the team, or currently employed by no team. They would be permitted to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton only after striking a deal with the Saints as to the compensation the Saints would receive, if Payton were hired.

So they can perform some interviews, and they can aggressively research other potential candidates without worrying about creating the impression that they are plotting behind Hackett’s back.

Broncos get only a limited head start on head-coaching interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk