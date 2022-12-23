Broncos can only bring 1 more player back from injured reserve

NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve during a season.

This year, the Denver Broncos have already brought back seven players from IR: safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, running back Mike Boone, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner.

That leaves room for just one more player to return from IR, and running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) appears to be on track to return this weekend. If that happens, Edmonds will be the team’s final player to return from IR in 2022.

That means the 18 other players on IR will have to sit out the final three games of the season. Many of them wouldn’t be healthy enough to return anyway, but some of them — like safety Caden Sterns and center Lloyd Cushenberry — had a chance to return this year.

Denver was hit extremely hard by injuries this year and the team can only hope the IR list will be much less crowded in 2023.

