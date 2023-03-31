Broncos’ new OLBs coach Michael Wilhoite played 7 years in the NFL

The Denver Broncos will have a new outside linebackers coach in 2023.

Michael Wilhoite, 36, was hired earlier this month after spending the last four years as an assistant coach in the NFL. Before transitioning to coaching in 2019, Wilhoite played in the NFL from 2011-2017.

Wilhiote’s professional playing career started in the UFL with the Omaha Nighthawks in 2011. After spending one year in Omaha, Wilhoite signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

Wilhoite then spent most of the 2012 season on San Francisco’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He played in Super Bowl XLVII and then remained on the active roster from 2013-2016, starting 36 games.

Wilhoite spent his final year as a player with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 before hanging up his cleats with 298 tackles and four interceptions on his resume. Two years after he retired, Wilhoite was hired by Sean Payton as a special teams assistant in 2019.

After spending two years in New Orleans, Wilhoite spent two years as a linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-2022. He will now reunite with Payton as an outside linebackers coach in Denver.

More Broncos Buzz!

Denver Broncos' top-10 all-time leaders in passing yards 23 ex-Broncos are playing in the XFL this spring Gallery: 11 Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame JJ Watt chimes in on Broncos' stadium situation Beau Lowery could be a 'game changer' for the Broncos

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire