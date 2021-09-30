Broncos OLB Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Von Miller is officially back!

After missing all of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has returned in style to begin the 2021 campaign.

Through the first three games of the season, Miller has totaled eight tackles, six quarterback hits, six tackles behind the line of scrimmage (tied for the most in the NFL) and four sacks (second-most in the AFC).

Those impressive totals earned Miller AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September, the league announced Thursday. This marks the fourth time in his career that Miller has earned DPOM recognition.

For the Broncos overall, this marks the 12th time one of their defenders has received DPOM honors. Denver’s last non-Miller players to earn the recognition were DeMarcus Ware (Sept. 2015) and Champ Bailey (Oct. 2006, Nov. 2005).

Miller has now totaled 110 sacks in his career, which ranks 23rd on the NFL’s all-time sack list. Miller needs 28 more sacks to join Ware in the Top 10 on the league’s all-time list.