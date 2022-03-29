Broncos OLB Randy Gregory underwent shoulder scope procedure

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory recently underwent a scope procedure on his shoulder, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

The procedure will sideline Gregory for the offseason program while he recovers, but the pass rusher is expected to be ready in time for the season. Klis indicated that the Broncos seemingly aren’t worried about the severity of Gregory’s shoulder situation or they could have failed his physical examination when he agreed to terms with the team during free agency.

Gregory and the team were in agreement on the procedure.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver earlier this month after spending the last seven years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gregory played through shoulder discomfort last season and this procedure aimed to eliminate the possibility of future problems. The 29-year-old edge defender has totaled 85 tackles, 52 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and one interception in 50 career games.

Gregory will start across from Bradley Chubb with the Broncos.

