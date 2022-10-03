Broncos OLB Randy Gregory out several weeks with knee injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams wasn’t the team’s only player who suffered a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Denver also lost outside linebacker Randy Gregory in Week 4. The good news for Gregory is that he did not suffer a season-ending torn ACL like Williams. The bad news is that he’ll be sidelined for several weeks.

Gregory will “undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus” in his knee, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gregory’s ACL is OK, which will allow him to return later this season.

Gregory’s exact recovery timeline will become more clear after he undergoes surgery. In the meantime, we know that he’ll at least be out for “several weeks,” according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Before injuring his knee against the Raiders, Gregory had totaled nine tackles, seven quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Baron Browning this week.

