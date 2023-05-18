Broncos OLB Randy Gregory ‘doing well’ in recovery

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory started the 2022 season on a strong note, totaling seven quarterback hits and two sacks through the team’s first four games of the year.

Gregory then suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the team’s next nine games. He returned for a two-game stretch in December before being placed on injured reserve for the final two weeks of the season.

Gregory is among the team’s key players who are now set to return from injuries in 2023.

“Randy is doing well,” coach Sean Payton said during rookie minicamp last weekend. “[We are in] Phase 2, and he’s been here. He’s in good health. Again, in Phase 2, we’re doing a lot of the teaching, but he’s doing well and looks good.”

Payton emphasized that the team is in Phase 2 as a way of noting that Gregory’s on-field work has not begun in earnest just yet.

“[W]e’re still lifting, running and doing a lot of that,” Payton said. “That’s gone well. … It’s a little bit more — it’s not [practice], it’s more football school.”

After they wrap up “football school,” the Broncos will start Phase 3 of the offseason program when they begin organized team activities on May 23. We’ll see if Gregory is able to begin on-field work during OTAs.

