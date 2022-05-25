Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper to undergo finger surgery

Denver Broncos second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is set to undergo surgery to repair a finger injury from Monday’s practice, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Cooper (6-4, 257 pounds) is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in July, Klis reports. It’s unclear if the edge defender will continue practicing this spring with a cast or if he’ll be held out until training camp.

Cooper, 24, missed last year’s on-field spring work after undergoing a heart procedure, and that didn’t seem to slow him down during the season. The Ohio State product totaled 38 tackles (four behind the line of scrimmage), seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks as a rookie in 2021.

Cooper played in 16 games last year, earning five starts as an injury fill-in. He’ll now aim to build on his promising rookie campaign as a rotational pass rusher and key special teams player for the Broncos this season.

