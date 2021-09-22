Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb might be looking at 6-8 week recovery

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is undergoing arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday, the team announced.

The surgery will correct a bone spur in Chubb’s left ankle. He hopes to return later this season.

“When this thing’s healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb, a whole new animal, a whole new dog,” Chubb told Aric DiLalla of the team’s official website. “I feel like 2018 was like my full year healthy, and I feel like when I get done with this, it’s going to be 10 times that. I’m really excited just to see everything that comes full circle.”

This type of procedure typically sidelines players for 6-8 weeks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. If Chubb misses the next eight games, he would still be available for the final seven games of the season.

While Chubb is sidelined, Malik Reed will start in his place. Reed totaled eight sacks while filling in for an injured Von Miller last season.

