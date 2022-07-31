Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb ‘fully healthy’ and ‘fully ready to go’

Bradley Chubb’s troubles may finally be behind him.

After a breakout rookie season in 2018, Chubb missed 12 games in 2019, two games in 2020 and 10 games last season. Chubb recorded no sacks last year and he never looked like he was fully recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2020 season.

Those injuries are now behind him.

“I’m fully healthy, fully ready to go,” Chubb said last week.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has noted how difficult it’s been to block Chubb at practice, and general manager George Paton said during his pre-camp press conference last week that Chubb appears to have returned to his 2018 form.

“I’ve only been here a year and a half, but he’s had an incredible offseason,” Paton said on July 26. “We’ve talked about it before — it’s the first offseason he hasn’t had to rehab and hasn’t had a surgery. We’re seeing the Bradley that I thought we were going to get when I got here.

“He’s playing with reckless abandon. He’s looked as good as the year when he had 12 sacks as far as I’m concerned. We’ll see what happens when we get the pads on, [but] we’re excited about Bradley Chubb.”

If Chubb stays healthy and returns to his 12-sack form, he’ll be looking to cash in as a free agent in 2023, either with the Broncos or another team. All signs seem to be pointing in the right direction for a bounce-back season in 2022.

