Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb found his formula for 2022 offseason

The artist Kanye West raps “N-Now th-that that don’t kill me can only make me stronger.”

It’s words that’ll soundtrack fifth-year edge rusher Bradley Chubb‘s season. Which is a contract year.

After totaling 12 sacks as a rookie, Chubb has missed 24 games the past three seasons. He has just 8.5 sacks in that span, including zero last season (seven games).

With Von Miller gone, Randy Gregory signed earlier this offseason and Nik Botinno drafted less than two months ago, Chubb needs a rookie-like season to stick around in Denver beyond next season. In addition to the aforementioned three edge rushers, the Broncos have undrafted free agent gem Malik Reed in the tuck. The team also moved former inside linebacker Baron Browning to the edge this offseason, while signing another potential undrafted free agent gem Christopher Allen. The Broncos are loaded on the edge.

Good thing for Chubb, he’s self-aware.

“The beginning of [the offseason] was challenging for me,” Chubb said on June 6. “It was my first time in this position where I wasn’t worried about recovering from an injury or worried about this or that. For the first couple weeks, I was trying to figure out what makes me, me. What things can I do to make me feel good [that will help me] come into different workouts feeling my best? I got that formula, and I’ve been sticking with it ever since.

“I’ve been feeling good coming out here to practice with these guys, and it’s been fun. People say, ‘be a pro’ and ‘have that schedule.’ I feel like I finally have that down.”

This latest development doubles down on what Chubb said earlier this offseason. The Broncos wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week. Here are the main takeaways going into the summer.

