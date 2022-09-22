Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb eager for challenge of 49ers LT Trent Williams

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be going up against San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams on Sunday Night Football this week.

A 34-year-old veteran with nine Pro Bowl selections on his resume, Williams has continued to play at a high level late in his career, earning first-team All-Pro recognition last season.

“[He’s] one of the best tackles to play the game,” Chubb said Wednesday. “[I] look at it as a challenge when it comes down to those one-on-one matchups.”

Through two games, Williams has one false start penalty and zero sacks allowed. Chubb has totaled four quarterback hits and two sacks through two weeks.

“The savviness that he has [makes him great],” Chubb said of Williams. “You see him on film, doing pass rush moves on guys — knocking hands off, knocking them on ground, and stuff in the run game.

“He’s just very athletic in pads. He has great feet. Like I said, one of the best tackles in the league so it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Chubb might not line up against Williams on every play — Randy Gregory and the team’s backup rotational rushers might all face the All-Pro at various points of Sunday’s game. Whoever’s going up against the tackle will face a tough test, one Chubb is ready to embrace.

“We just have to do our thing,” Chubb said. “We know what they present, what they bring. We just have to be able to match that intensity.”

